Celebrating our Scuba Diving 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

Anthony's Key

Honouring excellence in dining, diving and more!

At Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan, our story has always been one of harmonious blending – where the lush green hillside meets the shimmering Caribbean sea and where guests from around the world discover both tranquillity and adventure in one extraordinary setting. 

Temos o prazer de compartilhar isso Scuba Diving’s 2025 Readers' Choice Awards have recognised our dedication to providing exceptional, nature-aligned experiences, granting us a total of 13 awards. Most notably, we’ve earned first place in the “Quality of the Restaurant” category, a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every aspect of your stay satisfies both body and soul.

A culinary experience like no other

AD 4nXc4NB6B1UX3BTN25x4Mw4y1CqF Y690aSFBhWH5Q uA9r8y8tFkmBGpm H2LRwrzgWqwkIkHxMPTMfNluYgB4AQBbP Dm7nI6OzsCiRfX ihgcT0ddPG1bYmmMdJjQzSiHb L2F

Our on-site dining experiences have always aimed to highlight the essence of Caribbean flavours – fresh, vibrant, and responsibly sourced. In addition to taking first place in the “Quality of the Restaurant” category, these awards acknowledge our continuous efforts to evolve and enhance our culinary offerings. From the elevated a la carte experiências em Ankor Seafood Grill to our refreshing tropical drinks and cocktails served by the pool or Frangipani Bar & Lounge, we strive to deliver meals that complement each moment of your stay.

A tradition of diving excellence

AD 4nXeknFnMvvFoHERCCyiL m5qqTCOjhIE6 FSuHsdcAM5G8375bUAwTd NcAxN gZPyhMid1O5FAG309O3H4w3ZQKa27Z 9H 2rYB6OL3oIzbFi8tQ DMPnSMOLFt7bPtbfm

Anthony’s Key Resort’s prime position near the world’s second-largest barrier reef – the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – is central to our identity. Divers and snorkellers have come here for over 50 years to discover thriving coral gardens, tropical fish, and unparalleled underwater adventures. 

Nosso dive operation, custom dive-boats and knowledgeable dive-crew have significantly secured our Readers’ Choice accolades. Whether you’re an experienced diver or are just dipping your barbatanas into underwater exploration, you can trust that you’ll find supportive instruction, top-tier facilities, and unforgettable marine encounters.

Accommodation that embraces our stunning surroundings

AD 4nXeLd3jaO3wuhiB

Nosso hillside and waterfront bungalows epitomise the resort’s commitment to blending comfort and sustainability. These chic havens, tucked quietly along the shoreline or perched above the green canopy, provide a soothing environment. 

They are places designed to help you reconnect with loved ones, yourself and nature while enjoying the conveniences and refined touches that have earned high marks in categories like “Quality of Rooms” and “Quality of Staff”.

Adventures for every traveller

Beyond diving, snorkelling and dining, Anthony’s Key Resort offers a range of atividades that appeal to families, couples, and solo explorers. Kayaking through turquoise waters, horseback riding on the beach, exploring our private island experiences, and our unforgettable dolphin activities are just a few ways to immerse yourself in the natural world here. 

These offerings – carefully tailored to your interests and backed by a dedicated, friendly team – underscore why we’ve achieved top standings across multiple Scuba Diving’s 2025 Readers' Choice Awards categorias.

A thank you to our guests

As gratifying as these awards are, our greatest honour comes from welcoming you through our doors. Each piece of recognition reminds us that the heart of Anthony’s Key Resort lies in the relationships we build with our guests and the memories they carry home. 

Your feedback guides our evolution, inspiring us to elevate our experiences while remaining true to our core values of environmental responsibility and a relaxed, nature-focused ethos.

With your continued support, we look forward to building on this legacy of excellence. Join us again soon – whether it’s to savour the Caribbean’s freshest flavours, discover a new underwater paradise, or simply relax in our private bungalows beneath a canopy of tropical green. We’ll be here, ready to deliver another award-worthy experience.

Experimente o Freebreathe, o primeiro do gênero em exploração subaquática. Um dispositivo de mergulho pessoal e portátil que lhe dá acesso a suprimento de ar ilimitado até 15 pés abaixo da superfície da água através do poder do seu próprio movimento corporal.

Experimente o Freebreathe, o primeiro do gênero em exploração subaquática. Um dispositivo de mergulho pessoal e portátil que lhe dá acesso a suprimento de ar ilimitado até 15 pés abaixo da superfície da água através do poder do seu próprio movimento corporal.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Pacote de imersão subaquática Freebreathe na #DEMA

Link de afiliado do Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

Link de afiliado do Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.
00: 00 Introdução
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Faixa de Came de Rosqueamento
04:15 Linha de Arco
06:42 Removendo as tiras das nadadeiras
08:19 Chumbo Deslizante
10:16 Zíperes nas costas
12:56 Regras de dobramento
14:26 Pescoço Molhado

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Mais coisas com as quais os mergulhadores lutam com @scubacom #mergulho #dicas #comofazer

Caixa para Smartphone com Transmissão ao Vivo Subaquática Divolk

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Caixa de Smartphone Subaquática Divolk para Transmissão ao Vivo na #DEMA

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.