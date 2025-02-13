Assinaturas de revistas
Remova anúncios por £ 3/mês
Iniciar Sessão

Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin

Siga-nos no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin

Muck Diving is a major industry in Dauin, which showcases several marine reserves and boasts a host of amazing critter filled dive sites.

Chris Hiem (CEO Sea Explorer’s Philippines) established the first dive resort in Dauin in 1986 and began promoting the coastlines diverse marine inhabitants.

Very soon after macro photography enthusiasts and lovers of rare species, such as frogfish, flamboyant cuttle fish, Nudibranchs, seahorses plus many more, came from all over the world to discover these exotic critters and take award winning macro images. DAUIN is now famous for its diversity boasting 29 out of the worlds 33 frog fish species.

DSC 6970
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 5

There are more than 20 Dive sites along black volcanic shores of Dauin. All very close to AivyMaes Divers Resort.

Starting from north to south, I could describe all the wonderful dive spots such as Mainit, San Miguel – north and south, Talisay, Sahara Point, Bonets Corner, Dauin Sanctuary – north and south, Ginama Point, Bahura, and Pyramids, but the one that deserves a special mention is Masaplod – north and south.

This particular dive site offers one of most diverse array of critters There are so many species to see, including seahorses, several types of frogfish (one of my favourites), wonderpus, mimic and blue ring octopuses; in short it is an extraordinary place.

Another of the area’s most spectacular dive sites is the AviyMaes Divers Resort House reef which is directly in front of the resort and can be done as a very convenient shore dive. Dauin Nth Reef/Car Wrecks dive is where planet earth 2, episode 2, Frog fish special was filmed with the two large Commerson Frogfish close to one another.

DSC 7429
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 6

Ilha de Apo

Dauin is not all just about muck Diving though. Apo Island is just 30 minutes boat ride from the coast of Dauin. The Island has been a designated marine protected area (MPA) since 1982. This is thanks to the efforts of marine scientist Dr Angel Alcala.  

He grew up in the region and persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries, essentially establishing the first Marine protected area in the Philippines. Dauin soon followed as did many other destinations in the Visayas creating what is today a world class macro heaven and Wide-Angle diving destination.

DSC 8104
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 7

For those who love majestic and colourful reefs, full of soft corals inhabited by sea turtles and pelagics of different species, then the island of Apo, about 12km from Dauin is the place to be. This is an iconic dive spot and one of the most famous in the Philippines often rated in the top dives in the world.

The healthy reefs around Apo Island boast over 400 documented species of corals – that’s 65% of the world’s corals found in one place! This island has several diving spots that are carried out according to the currents of the day, such as the famous Rock Point – east and west, Mamsa Point, Cogon Baluarte, Chapel Point, Coconut Point, Cars and Tires Point amongst others.

AivyMaes Divers Resort runs a day’s excursion that takes place on a traditional local boat with comfortable seats and a bathroom on-board. You will enjoy 3 dives at the island. It includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, and you will return to the resort at about 4pm, thus concluding a perfect day with a memory full of underwater images.

In addition to the Island of Apo, the dive centre also organises night and Blackwater dives on demand.

DSC 7236
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 8

Topside Adventures

But it’s not all about the diving here. You can also visit the old Church, the market, the waterfalls of Casaroro, go mountain trekking, visit its black sand beaches and its white sand beaches in the southern area of Dauin at Zamboanguita and Siaton, in addition to those of Apo where you can snorkel in all the different spots.

Walking around Dauin is very interesting and you can enjoy the excellent cuisines at the restaurants and bars such as Lokal Resto, Anahaw, Soga and Frontemare, plus the exquisite Italian pizzeria located right on Dauin beach. If you have time, I also recommend a visit to Dumaguete to see its waterfront and market where delicious seafood caught in the area can be tasted.

In short, I highly recommend this easily reached diving destination. If you want the ‘please yourself’ style casual atmosphere , I strongly suggest staying at  AivyMaes Divers Resort the with accommodation ranging form Deluxe Ac private bathroom, Native Style Beach Huts  or Dorm Style native hut there’s something for the whole family, the traveling couple or the solo traveler that won’t break your budget . For a customized personal experience, from the welcome, to the farewell email us at aivymaesdivers@gmail.com .

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar em um cilindro? #AskMark #mergulho

Lista completa de feiras de mergulho com links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18 A 26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1 A 2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia 1 A 2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15 A 16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália 28 A 30 DE MARÇO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22 A 25 DE MAIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 DE MAIO A 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show 13 A 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6 A 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show 17 A 19 DE OUTUBRO: Diving Talks 11 A 14 DE NOVEMBRO: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos. 00:00 Introdução 01:35 Anúncio Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterrâneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Palestras sobre mergulho 11:58 DEMA

Lista completa de shows de mergulho com links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salão Náutico Internacional)
1-2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker
21-23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21 a 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia
1-2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália
28-30 DE MARÇO: Mostra de Mergulho no Mediterrâneo
4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22 a 25 de maio: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 DE MAIO – 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show
13 a 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6 E 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 DE OUTUBRO: Palestras de Mergulho
11 a 14 de novembro: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.
00: 00 Introdução
01:35 Anúncio do Scuba.com
02:35 Festa do Duque
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Horário de verão do leste
05:04 GO Diving Show Reino Unido
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterrâneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Show de mergulho
09:36 MEIO-DIA
10:06 GO Mergulho ANZ
11:09 Palestras de Mergulho
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Próximos shows de mergulho em 2025 #mergulho #diveshow

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #mergulho #mergulho #mergulhador Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS REDES SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem pretendem substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins informativos gerais e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos dos fabricantes de equipamentos.

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Caverna espanhola fechada após fatalidade #scuba #podcast #notícias

Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.
Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Mike: Quatro mergulhadores morrem após serem sugados por tubo
Al Catalfumo: Morte de corais no Caribe
Aidan Karley: Mergulhador sobrevive 60 horas em bolsa de ar
Darren: Você consegue mergulhar depois de um derrame?
Simão Walsh: Morte de corais no Caribe
Notícias recentes
A turnê australiana do Ocean Film Festival de 2025 começa em março A turnê australiana do Ocean Film Festival de 2025 começa em março
U-352 – Naufrágio da Carolina do Norte na Segunda Guerra Mundial U-352 – Naufrágio da Carolina do Norte na Segunda Guerra Mundial
Diversas vozes para moldar a ação climática na primeira pesquisa nacional Diversas vozes para moldar a ação climática na primeira pesquisa nacional
Outra baleia jubarte libertada em Skye Outra baleia jubarte libertada em Skye
IPO atinge mergulhador do Reino Unido em Crystal Rock, em Komodo IPO atinge mergulhador do Reino Unido em Crystal Rock, em Komodo
Assista a Diving into the Darkness com Suunto Assista a Diving into the Darkness com Suunto
Entre em contato
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.
Assinaturas de presente
Assine por £ 3/mês