Scuba Diver ANZ edição 74 já disponível

Clique aqui para Mergulhador ANZ 74

Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

DAN Europa Perguntas e Respostas Médicas
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Ilhas Salomão
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Masterclass de Mostarda
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Vida Marinha Australiana Única
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Cantinho da Conservação
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Divers Alert Network
O DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Nova Zelândia
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Teste extra
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar? Português #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Como voltar para a água depois de um mergulho ruim? #AskMark #scuba

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Análise da tocha umbilical OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Análise

Esta semana no podcast, guias de mergulho profissional nas Filipinas estão em maus lençóis após uma denúncia de que alguns estão aceitando pagamento para gravar nomes em corais, levando as autoridades a quadruplicar o dinheiro da recompensa por qualquer informação sobre os culpados. LL cool J disse recentemente ao Guardian que o tubarão anamatrônico em Deep Blue Sea quase o afogou. E um ex-mergulhador da Marinha decidiu se tornar o primeiro a nadar no canal da Mancha, de costas.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guias foram pagos para pichar corais #mergulho #notícias #podcast

