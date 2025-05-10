Assinaturas de revistas
Scuba Diver ANZ edição 81 já disponível

Resumo de notícias
Australia’s first Snorkel-Out for Climate, global experts unite at Soneva Fushi, and HMAS Brisbane bears the brunt of Cyclone Alfred.

Australia
In Melbourne’s shore diving paradise of the Mornington Peninsula, local knowledge is optional for a number of dive sites, as PT Hirschfield explains.

ประเทศไทย
The island of Koh Lanta is the closest jump-off point for some of the best dive sites in Thailand’s southern Andaman Sea, the best known of which are Hin Mueng, Hin Daeng and the islets of Koh Haa.

Ilhas Salomão
It’s a romantic notion most of us have, but very few realise… Find an island paradise, far from the modern world, and then transform it into a desert island dream. But where would you do it? And, more importantly, how? Don Silcock finds out.

Divers Alert Network
Hints and advice to make your boat dives safer and more enjoyable.

DAN Medical Line
Divers Alert Network experts discuss recovering from decompression sickness.

Diving With… Daniel Sly
PT Hirschfield chats with the Irradiation Engineer with a talent for capturing stunning marine life portraits.

Cantinho da Conservação
The blue groper has been thrown a lifeline in New South Wales, as the Marine Conservation Society explains.

TECH: Filming in darkness
Filming in a dark, submerged world doesn’t come without its challenges, as TV adventurer extraordinaire Andy Torbet explains.

As Maldivas
Fuvahmulah is just a speck in the Indian Ocean, but this tiny equatorial island in the far south of the Maldives is earning a big reputation, thanks to its resident population of tiger sharks, as Andrew Nieuwenhof showcases.

Australia
In 1967, the members of the Underwater Research Group of Queensland had a novel idea of creating a dive site in Brisbane’s Moreton Bay, and a year later, they sunk an old dredging barge, thus creating the world’s first artificial reef built by divers for divers, as Helen Rose and Nigel Marsh explain.

Novidades
New products coming to market, including the Apeks EVX, NRC AirPro Nano nitrox membrane system, Scubapro Navigator Lite, and the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2.

Teste extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the well- priced Seac IT 500 Ice regulator.

@jaketarren #askmark Olá! Tenho aprendido sobre sidemount e estou com dificuldade em encontrar um exemplo claro de como montar os tanques. Sei que isso será abordado no treinamento, mas preciso saber o que comprar antes de fazer o curso, pois não há uma boa loja de sidemount perto de mim.

@jaketarren
#askmark Olá! Tenho aprendido sobre sidemount e estou com dificuldade em encontrar um exemplo claro de como montar os tanques. Sei que isso será abordado no treinamento, mas preciso saber o que comprar antes de fazer o curso, pois não há uma boa loja de sidemount perto de mim.

Você pode mostrar como os tanques laterais e os tanques de decoração/palco são montados?

Visite nosso site para mais notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos e relatórios de viagem: https://divernet.com/

Como montar um cilindro sidemount?

@martink72
#askmark Como prendo uma lanterna piscante no meu cilindro duplo ou simples para que meu companheiro possa me ver/encontrar mesmo com pouca visibilidade ou à noite? O cordão típico desses equipamentos sempre deixa a luz incidir para baixo, obscurecendo-a.
Visite nosso site para mais notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos e relatórios de viagem: https://divernet.com/

Como posso conectar um estroboscópio de luz piscante em mim para que meu amigo possa me ver? #askmark #mergulho

Visite o site do Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

Este é o melhor centro de mergulho de todos os tempos? W\@wakatobidiveresort

