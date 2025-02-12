Assinaturas de revistas
Jenny Stock dives into Legoland adventure

Rosie David and Jenny Stock
Rosie David and Jenny Stock

Jenny Stock, the reigning Fotógrafo Subaquático Britânico do Ano, has dived 3m deep at Legoland Windsor Resort to record the completed makeover of its Lego City Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride.

The popular attraction reopens after its overhaul on Saturday, 15 February, timed to coincide with the busy half-term school holidays. 

It features some 450 fish of 50 species, such as Pablo the blackchin guitarfish, Homer the Southern sting ray and Squeak the zebra shark, all present on the day. Lego displays including a giant polvo, brightly coloured crabs and a giant treasure chest. 

Pablo the blackchin guitarfish
Pablo the blackchin guitarfish
Diver with giant octopus
Diver with giant polvo

The ocean tank contains 1.2 million litres of water and took a week of constant running to refill, salinate and heat.

Stock captured the scenes as head aquarist Rosie David added the final touches to the intricately designed models. It had taken the brick-builders 2,190 hours (91 days) to construct them, using a total of 240,000 bricks. 

“Growing up, I was always fascinated by underwater creatures and the incredible hidden worlds beneath the surface of the sea,” says Stock.

Head aquarist Rosie David
Head aquarist Rosie David with coins and crabs at the treasure chest
Homer the southern sting ray
Homer the southern sting ray

“I jumped at the chance to collaborate with Legoland Windsor Resort on the resurfacing of Deep Sea Adventure, as it perfectly aligns with my passion for marine life, creativity and my desire to share that wonder with others. 

“The attraction provides a unique opportunity for kids and families to learn more about marine creatures and their environment in an engaging and interactive way, allowing them to experience creatures they might not have had a chance to see otherwise.”  

Jenny Stock gets to work
Jenny Stock gets down to work

Legoland Windsor Resort is one of a group of nine family theme parks around the world, offering interactive rides, attractions, live shows, building workshops and driving schools.

There are a number of options for visits including overnight stays, but one-day admission is priced from £29 per person and free for children less than 90cm (3ft) tall. Bookings should be feito com antecedência online.

Também na Divernet: LEGO SHIPWRECKS ARE HEADING FOR CHATHAM, LEGO DIVERS RULE IN UNDERBATHWATER WORLD, SUB-ICE WHALE SKELETON SHOT BRINGS UPY TRIUMPH

