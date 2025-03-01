Groundtruth + PADI pitch submersível Unda drybags

Passeio-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver treinamento agency PADI to market a range of three submersible sacos named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused viagens companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry Mochila, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

O principal Bolsa has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other sacos in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bolsa, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Completando a linha está a Unda 1-litre Cross Body Dry Sling. Ela tem uma abertura hermética com zíper e classificação IP67, o que significa que ela permanece à prova d'água quando submersa em até 1m de água por pelo menos meia hora. Com alça ajustável e argola D externa, esta pequena bolsa custa £ 73.

O Groundtruth foi formado por um trio de cineastas documentaristas investigativos, as irmãs Georgia, Sophia e Nina Scott.

The materials used to make their sacos are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO 2 emissões.

“Redes de pesca fantasma são responsáveis ​​por mais de 50% de todos os resíduos plásticos em nossos oceanos, causando danos irreversíveis aos ecossistemas marinhos globais”, diz a CEO Georgia Scott. “Ao combinar nossa expertise em design inovador com a dedicação da PADI à conservação dos oceanos, pretendemos causar um impacto positivo significativo por meio da reutilização desses plásticos nocivos.”

De acordo com as PADI em todo o mundoLisa Mincklin, vice-presidente de crescimento e marketing da agência, a parceria com a Groundtruth “revolucionou a maneira como os mergulhadores podem carregar seus itens essenciais, ao mesmo tempo em que elevou seu comprometimento em proteger o lugar que amam. É realmente uma linha de produtos projetada por mergulhadores, para mergulhadores”, diz ela.

UNDA sacos can be ordered through the Verdade fundamental site.

