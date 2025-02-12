Assinaturas de revistas
Garmin unveils watch-style Descent G2

Garmin has launched its latest dive-computer, the Descent G2
Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-computador, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

“Whether you’re a novice diver or more seasoned, the Descent G2 is designed to grow with you – even into tech diving,” says global consumer sales VP Dan Bartel. 

“And with popular features for life above the water like dive-readiness, 24/7 heart-rate, advanced sleep-monitoring and more, there is no limit as to what this watch can do before, during and after your next dive.” 

The 100m depth-rated computador has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

All the plastics used to make the watch’s housing, bezel and buttons are recycled from material that would otherwise have ended up in the ocean, says the manufacturer. 

Dive Readiness mode on the Paloma-coloured model
Dive Readiness mode on the Paloma / Shell Pink model

To help personalise the computador to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Recreational scuba divers are given Single and Multi-gas (including nitrox and trimix), CCR (closed-circuit rebreather) and Gauge modes from which to choose.

There is a built-in three-axis compass, and a Big Numbers mode that allows critical data such as NDL (no-decompression limit), time and depth to be legible in all conditions through selection of a simplified screen and larger text.

Standard dive display
Easily legible basic information
Dive mode selection
Dive mode selection

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while treinamento. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Freedivers can also use the Variometer feature to receive audible and haptic alerts based on descent or ascent rates, and the Velocity Chart enables the user to log velocity and review descent and ascent rates as well as hang-time throughout the dive.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

No-fly times
Interval information
Dynamic apnea scenarios
Dynamic apnea scenarios

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, treinamento and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to treinamento insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength treinamento and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the computador can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Gamin’s existing Descent dive-computador range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), introduced last November with air-integration, sonar-based dive-messaging and rectangular display.

The G2 is available in Black or Paloma / Shell Pink, and is compatible with QuickFit bands so that divers can switch them around easily. Encontre mais detalhes no site da Garmin.   

Também na Divernet: DESCENT X50I: GARMIN’S FIRST ‘BIG’ DIVE-COMPUTER, COMPARAÇÃO DE ATUALIZAÇÕES GARMIN MK3I / MK2I, GARMIN DESCENT MK3I PARA MANTER OS MERGULHADORES CONECTADOS, GARMIN DESCENT G1 COBRE TODOS OS ÂNGULOS

