Orient Star titanium watch goes for gold

Orient Star M42 Diver 1964 V2 Titanium LE
The latest watch from Orient Star is a limited-edition version of its M42 Diver 1964 2nd Edition F6 Date 200m Titanium, made to mark the model’s 60th anniversary. There will be 365 units available.

The Japanese manufacturer has been making watches since 1951, but this one derives from its Olympia Calendar Diver and Calendar Auto Orient released in 1964, with the Diver 1964 1st Edition following in 2021 and the M42 Diver 1964 2nd Edition F6 Date 200m released the following year. 

The watch incorporates design elements from the Calendar Auto Orient while complying with ISO 6425 standards – there were no clear standards for divers’ watches when the original appeared. 

The gold-accented 60th anniversary model features coated titanium for the case and bracelet, making it about 35% lighter than stainless-steel models and tough enough to withstand harsh diving environments, says Orient Star.  

The 41mm case is 14.3mm thick. The dial is charcoal grey with Luminous Light indices, hands and logo, and gold on the scale and numbers of the uni-directional rotating bezel’s aluminium insert. 

There is a screw-down crown, screw case-back, dual curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating and an in-house calibre F6N47 movement with a 50hr power reserve – accuracy is given as +25 to -15sec per day. Also, rarely seen on divers’ watches, the dial includes an indicator showing the remaining power.

A Estrela do Oriente M42 Diver 1964 2nd Edition F6 Date 200m Titanium Limited Edition is priced at £1,230.

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
Esta semana no podcast, um relatório bastante contundente sobre as Autoridades do Mar Vermelho após o naufrágio do Sea Story. Alguns novos recordes, incluindo uma sessão de fotos a 50m e um recorde de distância de caminhada subaquática. E um resort de mergulho da Malásia teve sua licença oficialmente revogada pelo governo.

Esta semana no podcast, um relatório bastante contundente sobre as Autoridades do Mar Vermelho após o naufrágio do Sea Story. Alguns novos recordes, incluindo uma sessão de fotos a 50m e um recorde de distância de caminhada subaquática. E um resort de mergulho da Malásia teve sua licença oficialmente revogada pelo governo.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

Extras de viagem de mergulho na Tailândia com @AggressorAdventures #mergulho #tailândia

Extras de viagem de mergulho na Tailândia com @AggressorAdventures #mergulho #tailândia

@fredr1
#AskMark - oi Mark. Obrigado por todo o seu ótimo conteúdo. Você pode discutir os prós e contras do nitrox de mistura parcial vs contínua (e "banked" - se for diferente)? ​​Eu sei que você precisa de um cilindro limpo de 02 para PB, mas não para CB? Você pode alternar entre enchimentos de ar e nitrox com CB ou banked? Obrigado!

@fredr1
#AskMark - oi Mark. Obrigado por todo o seu ótimo conteúdo. Você pode discutir os prós e contras do nitrox de mistura parcial vs contínua (e "banked" - se for diferente)? ​​Eu sei que você precisa de um cilindro limpo de 02 para PB, mas não para CB? Você pode alternar entre enchimentos de ar e nitrox com CB ou banked? Obrigado!
