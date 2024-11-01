O Fundação Mar de Mudança is once again launching an incredible adventure-themed, online, auction-fundraiser running for an entire month, from today (1 November 2024) to 30 November 2024.

This important fundraiser is made possible by the generosity of the official 2024 sponsors – SSI – Scuba Schools International , DAN (Divers Alert Network), SCUBA Show , LiveAboard. com e Mergulho Classificado . All funds raised support the Foundation’s mission to create positive change for the natural world we all love to enjoy and explore. The Foundation is the official conservation partner of aventuras do agressor.

Auction items are offered at incredible value, with most opening bids starting well below retail value, including amazing trips, adventures, watersports and equipamento de mergulho, unique and prestigious arte, equipamento de câmera, and so much more!,

Starting with Aggressor Adventures, there are four ‘trips of a lifetime' to bid on:

· Bahamas Aggressor – dive trip for two guests (donated by Liveaboard. com)

· Turks & Caicos Aggressor II – dive trip for two guests

· Red Sea Aggressor IV – dive trip for two guests

· Raja Ampat Aggressor – dive trip for one guest

Additional marine adventures available to bid on range from watching gray whales in Baja para island-hopping in the Philippines! And fantastic, land-based adventures to bid on range from glamping at the Grand Canyon para uma Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort week-long stay for two guests. To complete your adventure planning, the auction also includes outdoor sports equipment, from a stand-up paddle board para uma esportes relógio e specialty knives.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of this year’s official sponsors – SSI, SCUBA Show, DAN, Liveaboard.com, and Classified Diving – and to all who kindly donated to our 2024 auction fundraiser. Without the dive and adventure travel community’s dedication to conservation and their generosity, this amazing auction, and the critical conservation it will fund would not be possible,” said Samantha Whitcraft, the Foundation’s Executive Director.

“We are so excited to work, again, with Doug McNeese, SSI President of International Business Development, and so many conservationists working to preserve our coral reefs, terrestrial ecosystems, and threatened species,” says Wayne Brown, Aggressor Adventures CEO and Board Chair of the Foundation.

“Please join us and our Official 2024 Sponsors in raising funds by bidding in the auction or by doando to help support the Foundation’s excellent work supporting innovative, community-based conservation projects around the world.”