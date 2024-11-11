O maior recurso online para mergulhadores
Pesquisar
Feche esta caixa de pesquisa.

Divers clean up after ghost fish-farmer

Siga-nos no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Diver on the Menidi fish-farm operation (Rogier Visser)
Diver on the Menidi fish-farm clearance (Rogier Visser)

Healthy Seas Foundation and its partners have concluded their year-long “Operation Ghost Farms – Reclaiming Waters” project with what the foundation says was a comprehensive clean-up at Menidi, in the Gulf of Amvrakikos in western Greece. 

Ghost farms are abandoned fish-farms left to degrade at sea, pollute coastal areas and cause significant damage to marine flora and fauna and local communities, says Healthy Seas. 

The Menidi clean-up was the third of its kind to be led by the foundation in 2024 but, unlike the previous operations, carried out in Ithaca and Patras, it targeted a farm that had only recently been abandoned, before there had been time for severe degradation to occur. 

Views of the Menidi fish-farm site (Healthy Seas)
Views of the Menidi fish-farm site (Healthy Seas)
Views of the Menidi fish-farm site (Healthy Seas)

Volunteers from the organisation Mergulho Fantasma worked to recover nets, detach them from the rings and document the process under water and at the surface with their cameras. Apart from the nets, they reclaimed from the sea 35 large buoys, 43 floating rings and numerous other items, including a half-sunken maintenance boat.

Volunteers on land tackled coastal litter that included broken polystyrene foam from the fish-farm and general household waste.

Fishing-nets and some other items can be recycled into Econyl regenerated nylon by foundation partner Aquafil. Pipes and other structures can also be recycled.

Diver at Menidi (Michael Westreicher)
Diver at Menidi (Michael Westreicher)
Collecting materials for recycling (Healthy Seas)
Materials collected for recycling (Healthy Seas)

Local outreach

In association with the clean-up, as with others in the past, Healthy Seas also organised educational programmes with local primary schools and a university workshop, as well as two harbour clean-ups in Astakos and Mytikas with the support of a local diving partner.

The mission was a collaborative effort between the foundation, Hyundai Motor Europe and other partners including Aquafil, Diopas, Ozon, the European Outdoor Education Hub, We Dive We Clean, Odyssey Outdoor Activities and Dotank Plus.

Recovering a boat in one of the May operations (Cor Kuyvenhoven)
Recovering a boat during one of the May operations (Cor Kuyvenhoven)
Ghostnet collection in May (Rogier Visser)
Ghost-net collection in May (Rogier Visser)

“This year has been remarkable,” commented Mares Saudáveis director Veronika Mikos. “With three major clean-ups and many educational programmes we've made an incredible impact, not only in removing waste but also in raising awareness among communities and the next generation. We are grateful to our partners and volunteers for their commitment and hard work.”

The six-day October operation involved 35 people collecting 128.5 tons of marine litter, of which 50.9 tons were fishing nets. The May clean-up, with 30 people working over eight days, had collected 42.7 tons (11.3 tons of nets).

“Together with 150 partners and nearly 550 dedicated volunteers, we have collected 991 tons of fishing nets and other marine litter since our inception in 2013,” reports Healthy Seas.

Também na Divernet: DIVERS BUST GHOST FARM 2 IN ‘RETURN TO ITHACA’, DIVERS ANSWER EPIC CLEAN-UP CALL, GHOST SQUAD STRIPS NET OFF LAMPEDUSA WRECKS

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar? Português #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Relatórios de viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Como voltar para a água depois de um mergulho ruim? #AskMark #scuba

Link do site Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Relatórios de viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem pretendem substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins informativos gerais e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado. 00:00 Introdução 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Especificações 09:40 Análise

Link do site Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.
00: 00 Introdução
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Desembalagem
03:51 Especificações
09:40 Revisão

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Análise da tocha umbilical OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Análise

Esta semana no podcast, guias de mergulho profissional nas Filipinas estão em maus lençóis após uma denúncia de que alguns estão aceitando pagamento para gravar nomes em corais, levando as autoridades a quadruplicar o dinheiro da recompensa por qualquer informação sobre os culpados. LL cool J disse recentemente ao Guardian que o tubarão anamatrônico em Deep Blue Sea quase o afogou. E um ex-mergulhador da Marinha decidiu se tornar o primeiro a nadar no canal da Mancha, de costas. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Show de Mergulho no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS REDES SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento SCUBA profissional. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um Instrutor de Mergulho qualificado.

Esta semana no podcast, guias de mergulho profissional nas Filipinas estão em maus lençóis após uma denúncia de que alguns estão aceitando pagamento para gravar nomes em corais, levando as autoridades a quadruplicar o dinheiro da recompensa por qualquer informação sobre os culpados. LL cool J disse recentemente ao Guardian que o tubarão anamatrônico em Deep Blue Sea quase o afogou. E um ex-mergulhador da Marinha decidiu se tornar o primeiro a nadar no canal da Mancha, de costas.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guias foram pagos para pichar corais #mergulho #notícias #podcast

Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.

Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Rafael Novi Setya h: Como transportar corretamente um tanque de mergulho
Eugene: Quatro mergulhadores morrem após serem sugados por tubo
Daniel Pyr: Você tem problemas de ouvido ao mergulhar? Este pode ser o problema.
Steve Farrar: A Frota Negra de Ben Franklin
Bud vende: Navios fantasmas dos Grandes Lagos Parte 2
Notícias recentes
Comemore o 20º aniversário do Magic Island Dive Resort em 2025 Comemore o 20º aniversário do Magic Island Dive Resort em 2025
Voltando no tempo: águas-vivas que envelhecem ao contrário Voltando no tempo: águas-vivas que envelhecem ao contrário
Luta de 16 anos dos moradores locais dá resultado com MPA Luta de 16 anos dos moradores locais dá resultado com MPA
Prop mata estudante em viagem com tubarão-baleia Prop mata estudante em viagem com tubarão-baleia
Aggressor Adventures adiciona novo itinerário de barco no Mar Vermelho e no recife de Elba Aggressor Adventures adiciona novo itinerário de barco no Mar Vermelho e no recife de Elba
Detetives de naufrágios descobrem navio a vapor armado torpedeado pela Primeira Guerra Mundial Detetives de naufrágios descobrem navio a vapor armado torpedeado pela Primeira Guerra Mundial

Entre em contato

Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos

Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.

Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.