Assinaturas de revistas
Remova anúncios por £ 3/mês
Iniciar Sessão

Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire

Siga-nos no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Emperor Seven Seas

Egypt's liveaboard industry received another blow today with the news that the Emperor Seven Seas has been burned out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.

Thankfully, no crew or passengers were injured, and while the vessel is a total loss, everyone was safely evacuated as the fire took hold and could not be dealt with.

A statement from Emperor said: ‘In the early hours of Thursday, 13 March, Emperor Seven Seas was moored in Port Ghalib when a fire broke out that could unfortunately not be contained.

Emperor Seven Seas
Emperor Seven Seas ablaze (Photograph from Facebook)

Emperor Divers are very grateful to our dedicated and professional crew who, along with the guests onboard, executed emergency procedures which ensured everyone was evacuated from the vessel unharmed.

The situation is under control and all clients and crew are safely ashore in Port Ghalib where the Emperor Divers ground team are assisting with their needs.'

Emperor Divers is one of the most-established dive operators in Egypt, with a fleet of liveaboards, dayboats and dive centres throughout the Red Sea. Seven Seas only joined the Emperor fleet in 2023, joining Emperor Elite, Emperor Superior and Emperor Asmaa, swiftly becoming their flagship vessel.

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar em um cilindro? #AskMark #mergulho

Lista completa de feiras de mergulho com links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18 A 26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1 A 2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia 1 A 2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15 A 16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália 28 A 30 DE MARÇO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22 A 25 DE MAIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 DE MAIO A 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show 13 A 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6 A 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show 17 A 19 DE OUTUBRO: Diving Talks 11 A 14 DE NOVEMBRO: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos. 00:00 Introdução 01:35 Anúncio Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterrâneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Palestras sobre mergulho 11:58 DEMA

Lista completa de shows de mergulho com links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salão Náutico Internacional)
1-2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker
21-23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21 a 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia
1-2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália
28-30 DE MARÇO: Mostra de Mergulho no Mediterrâneo
4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22 a 25 de maio: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 DE MAIO – 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show
13 a 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6 E 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 DE OUTUBRO: Palestras de Mergulho
11 a 14 de novembro: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.
00: 00 Introdução
01:35 Anúncio do Scuba.com
02:35 Festa do Duque
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Horário de verão do leste
05:04 GO Diving Show Reino Unido
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterrâneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Show de mergulho
09:36 MEIO-DIA
10:06 GO Mergulho ANZ
11:09 Palestras de Mergulho
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Próximos shows de mergulho em 2025 #mergulho #diveshow

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #mergulho #mergulho #mergulhador Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS REDES SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem pretendem substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins informativos gerais e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos dos fabricantes de equipamentos.

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Caverna espanhola fechada após fatalidade #scuba #podcast #notícias

Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.
Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Nik Branco: Mergulhando no extremo oeste de Cuba
Gaby Corta Berria: Irlanda ganha seu primeiro recife artificial
Simão Walsh: Morte de corais no Caribe
Alexandre Bass: Nova empresa assume o Scubaverse
Sarah C. McDonald: Morte de corais no Caribe
Notícias recentes
Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire
Aggressor Signature Lodges expande para a Tailândia Aggressor Signature Lodges expande para a Tailândia
Tudo está bem em Wakatobi Tudo está bem em Wakatobi
Euro-Divers lança Blue Lens Workshops no Egito Euro-Divers lança Blue Lens Workshops no Egito
Dança da tartaruga – e o que isso significa Dança da tartaruga – e o que isso significa
Desembaraçado, mas cachalote morre em Skye Desembaraçado, mas cachalote morre em Skye
Entre em contato
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.
Assinaturas de presente
Assine por £ 3/mês