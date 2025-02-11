Assinaturas de revistas
Remova anúncios por £ 3/mês
Iniciar Sessão

IPO atinge mergulhador do Reino Unido em Crystal Rock, em Komodo

Siga-nos no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Mergulhador Robert Bolton
Roberto Bolton

Immersion Pulmonary Oedema (IPO) has been given as the cause of death of UK scuba diver Robert Bolton while on holiday in Indonesia in 2023 – one of the relatively few occasions on which the hard-to-spot condition has been formally diagnosed in divers.

At an inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court last week, coroner Jason Pegg heard that the 65-year-old had been diving at a well-known site in Komodo National Park on 17 September when the fatal incident occurred. The proceedings were reported by the Crônica de Hampshire.

Bolton, who lived in Bishop’s Waltham in Hampshire, was an experienced diver who had learnt while serving in the Royal Navy. The lieutenant-commander had later left the service to become a criminal-defence barrister, before founding a financial-advice company in 2016. 

He and his wife Michelle had been on a “dream cruise”, and on the day were exploring the Crystal Rock pinnacle, a Património Mundial da UNESCO subject to strong currents and popular with experienced divers for its marine life. He had been under water for no more than 10 minutes when he realised that he had a problem. 

Bolton was said to have ascended quickly accompanied by a dive-guide but with what his wife described as “panic in his eyes”. He had been breathing heavily and holding his chest, she stated. At the surface he had suffered seizures and passed out as a speedboat transferred him to hospital on the mainland in a bumpy hour-long trip.

Doctors diagnosed an IPO but Bolton did not regain consciousness. He was later evacuated to a private hospital in Singapore, where he died six days after the dive.

Michelle Bolton said that her husband had been fit, strong and a sportsman. In a statement for the inquest, UK diving-diseases expert Dr Peter Wilmshurst pointed out that the risk of an IPO, in which fluids leak from blood vessels into the lungs, was 13 times higher in divers of 60 or more.

“Dr Wilmshurst is certain that Mr Bolton’s diving accident was due to an immersion pulmonary oedema which resulted in Mr Bolton suffering a hypoxic brain injury,” said the coroner.

He recorded an accidental death, noting Bolton’s diving experience, his rapid understanding that immediate action was needed and his attempt to reach the surface. 

Shark incident in Bahamas

Bimini Bay (Nicolerich123)
Bimini Bay (Nicolerich123)

Two swimmers have been injured, one seriously, following a shark encounter off the Bahamas island of Bimini, the closest to Florida. The female tourists, who were on holiday from the USA, were in the sea together on the early evening of 7 February when they sustained injuries to their lower bodies.

They received emergency treatment at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence island for further medical attention, according to the Royal Bahamas Police. They have since returned home, with one due to undergo a third operation to repair a leg wound.

Também na Divernet: IPO SURVIVORS ‘STRONGLY ADVISED’ TO QUIT DIVING, WHAT HAPPENS TO A DIVER CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER?, 'O MERGULHO QUE SE TRANSFORMOU NA MINHA LUTA PELA VIDA' UK CORONER RECORDS FIRST IPO VERDICT ON SNORKELLER

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, ótimo vídeo, adorei seu conteúdo. Recentemente, fiz um teste hidráulico no meu cilindro. Ele estava cheio de ar. Por quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar no cilindro antes de usá-lo? A loja de mergulho também pode drenar o ar e encher com nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Quanto tempo você consegue manter o ar em um cilindro? #AskMark #mergulho

Lista completa de feiras de mergulho com links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18 A 26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1 A 2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21 A 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia 1 A 2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15 A 16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália 28 A 30 DE MARÇO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22 A 25 DE MAIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 DE MAIO A 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show 13 A 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6 A 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show 17 A 19 DE OUTUBRO: Diving Talks 11 A 14 DE NOVEMBRO: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos. 00:00 Introdução 01:35 Anúncio Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterrâneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Palestras sobre mergulho 11:58 DEMA

Lista completa de shows de mergulho com links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 DE JANEIRO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salão Náutico Internacional)
1-2 DE FEVEREIRO: Duikvaker
21-23 DE FEVEREIRO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21 a 23 DE FEVEREIRO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malásia
1-2 DE MARÇO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 DE MARÇO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália
28-30 DE MARÇO: Mostra de Mergulho no Mediterrâneo
4 A 6 DE ABRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22 a 25 de maio: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 DE MAIO – 1 DE JUNHO: Scuba Show
13 a 15 DE JUNHO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6 E 7 DE SETEMBRO: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 DE OUTUBRO: Palestras de Mergulho
11 a 14 de novembro: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.
00: 00 Introdução
01:35 Anúncio do Scuba.com
02:35 Festa do Duque
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Horário de verão do leste
05:04 GO Diving Show Reino Unido
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterrâneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Show de mergulho
09:36 MEIO-DIA
10:06 GO Mergulho ANZ
11:09 Palestras de Mergulho
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Próximos shows de mergulho em 2025 #mergulho #diveshow

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #mergulho #mergulho #mergulhador Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS REDES SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem pretendem substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins informativos gerais e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos dos fabricantes de equipamentos.

O mergulhador americano Barrington Scott estabeleceu um recorde mundial verificado do Guinness para o tempo mais rápido de mergulho autônomo em todos os sete continentes. O Conselho Municipal de Cartagena diz que está se preparando para restringir o acesso ao sistema Cueva del Agua (Caverna de Água) no sul da Espanha, após a morte de uma mergulhadora de 37 anos no dia 18 de janeiro. E um construtor de habitat subaquático acaba de estender o recorde para o maior tempo gasto submerso.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

COMPRAS DE EQUIPAMENTOS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo ou recomendações de todos os fabricantes. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado ou requisitos específicos de fabricantes de equipamentos.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Caverna espanhola fechada após fatalidade #scuba #podcast #notícias

Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.
Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Mike: Quatro mergulhadores morrem após serem sugados por tubo
Al Catalfumo: Morte de corais no Caribe
Aidan Karley: Mergulhador sobrevive 60 horas em bolsa de ar
Darren: Você consegue mergulhar depois de um derrame?
Simão Walsh: Morte de corais no Caribe
Notícias recentes
IPO atinge mergulhador do Reino Unido em Crystal Rock, em Komodo IPO atinge mergulhador do Reino Unido em Crystal Rock, em Komodo
Assista a Diving into the Darkness com Suunto Assista a Diving into the Darkness com Suunto
A DAN lança o 'DANcast', um podcast para inspirar mergulhos melhores e mais seguros A DAN lança o 'DANcast', um podcast para inspirar mergulhos melhores e mais seguros
BSAC nomeia presidente do Grupo de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade BSAC nomeia presidente do Grupo de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade
Amor em Niue: Um presente de Dia dos Namorados para mergulhadores Amor em Niue: Um presente de Dia dos Namorados para mergulhadores 
Barco turístico vira no Golfo de Suez Barco turístico vira no Golfo de Suez
Entre em contato
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.
Assinaturas de presente
Assine por £ 3/mês