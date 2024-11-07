O maior recurso online para mergulhadores
Duas famosas pranchas de mergulho ao vivo brilham

Blue Voyager em chamas perto de Malé, nas Maldivas
Blue Voyager em chamas perto de Malé, nas Maldivas

Dois barcos de mergulho conhecidos pelos mergulhadores, um operando no Mar Vermelho egípcio e o outro nas Maldivas, sofreram o que são considerados incêndios catastróficos.

O de três andares Nouran, operado por Exploradores do Mar Vermelho, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

O liveaboard de casco de mogno de 36 m, construído em 2006, fazia itinerários tanto para o norte quanto para o sul do Mar Vermelho partindo de Hurghada, com viagens regulares de uma semana para o sul passando por Brothers, Daedalus e Elphinstone. Ele acomodava até 24 hóspedes, com instalações para mergulhadores técnicos. 

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

Enquanto isso, nas Maldivas, o navio com casco de aço de 37 m Viajante Azul, operado por Live aboard Master, pegou fogo nas primeiras horas de hoje (7 de novembro) durante uma pausa para manutenção no porto de Hulhumalé, perto da capital Malé – então nenhum mergulhador convidado se envolveu e não houve outras vítimas.

O premiado Viajante Azul foi construído em 2001 e podia transportar 26 hóspedes em suas três suítes e 10 cabines. Era o único navio da frota Master operando nas Maldivas.

“Após tentar controlar o fogo, toda a tripulação evacuou o barco com segurança”, declarou o Master Liveaboards. “Já estamos avaliando os problemas criados pelo fogo em viagens futuras. Os hóspedes que provavelmente serão afetados serão contatados no devido tempo.

“Estamos aliviados que este incidente não tenha sido mais sério e que todos que estavam a bordo estejam seguros.”

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

Também na Divernet: SOBREVIVENTES FALAM APÓS INCÊNDIO FATAL EM BARCO DE MERGULHO NO MAR VERMELHO, MERGULHADORES ESCAPARAM DE INCÊNDIO EM LIVEABOARD NO MAR VERMELHO, MERGULHADORES DE FURAÇÃO MORRERAM – E OUTRO INCIDENTE DE LIVEABOARD, LIVEABOARD OCEÂNICO PEGA INCÊNDIO NA INDONÉSIA

