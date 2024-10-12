O maior recurso online para mergulhadores
O maior recurso online para mergulhadores
Pesquisar
Feche esta caixa de pesquisa.

Dive-team solve Dorset Pin Wreck mystery

Siga a Divernet no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Bolts in situ on Pin Wreck (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Bolts in situ on Pin Wreck (BU Maritime Archaeology)

For the 34 years since it was discovered by scuba divers, a vessel sunk off the Dorset coast has been referred to only as the “Pin Wreck” – but now the 27m-deep mystery boat has been identified as an Admiralty mooring lighter built in 1866 and lost 37 years later.

Found off St Albans Head south-west of Swanage in 1990, the 24m metal-sheathed timber vessel had been named after the hundreds of yellow metal bolts surrounding it on the seabed. The wreck included a steam-driven capstan with boiler at the stern, along with Admiralty mooring buoys, chain and anchors.

St Alban's Head (Bermicourt)
St Alban’s Head (Bermicourt)

Uma equipe da Arqueologia Marítima da Universidade de Bournemouth has been working on the puzzle since 2019, after being shown objects recovered from the site by diver Nigel Bryant in the 1990s. These included a pulley block attached to a ceramic fragment marked “Portsmouth Dockyard”. 

After diving the wreck themselves, the archaeologists concluded that it was likely to be a mooring lighter, a vessel that would have been towed by a tug. 

Capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)
The capstan, with wheel beneath it (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Boiler that powered the capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)
The boiler that powered the capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)

“These mooring lighters were designed by the Admiralty to lay and cover the heavy moorings needed to support the changing 19th-century Navy,” say the team. “They were also used in salvage and the early days of diving, highlighted by the diver’s boot found on the site in the 1990s and contemporary images of ship salvage.”

Anchor (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Anchor (BU Maritime Archaeology)

In the National Archives the team found plans of two identical Portsmouth Dockyard Yard Craft lighters named YC5 e a YC8 that seemed to fit the bill – but they could find no record of either having been lost. 

Now, however, they have found a report in the Shipping Gazette of 11 September, 1903 that a mooring lighter sank off St Albans Head in rough weather while being towed from Portsmouth to Portland. The 30 men onboard had all been transferred safely to the tug. 

A further archived reference confirmed the lost lighter to be YC8, which is thought to have been used to help salvage HMS Eurydice off the Isle of Wight in 1878. The loss of the corvette had been one of Britain’s worst peacetime naval disasters at the time.

A record of loss was later found for YC8’s haulage gear off St Alban’s Head in September, 1903.

Vídeo do YouTube
A dive around the Pin Wreck, now identified as YC8 (BU Maritime Archaeology)

The archaeologists have applied for YC8 to be designated a Protected Site. “This is a rare example of a type of service vessel which was essential for maintaining the operations of Britain’s ports in the 19th century, so it is vital that we preserve it,” said team-leader Prof Dave Parham of Bournemouth University Maritime Archaeology. 

“Its identity has remained a mystery for three decades but what we observed on our dive meant we could find the clues that could reveal the secrets of the wreck and understand how it ended up on the seabed. The materials the vessel is made from suggest a high-quality build, possibly linked to a Royal dockyard.”

Também na Divernet: 750-YEAR-OLD WRECK FOUND OFF DORSET – TIMBERS AND ALL, DORSET SHIPWRECK WITH WORDSWORTH LINKS PROTECTED, POLICE PROBE DAMAGE TO STAR-DIVE VALENTINE TANK, FAME AT LAST: POOLE WRECK MYSTERY SOLVED

Últimos Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar? Português #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Relatórios de viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Como você lida com mergulhos de acompanhamento quando o último foi muito estressante devido à falta de ar?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Como voltar para a água depois de um mergulho ruim? #AskMark #scuba

Link do site Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Avaliações de equipamentos de mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de mergulho, Fotografia subaquática, Dicas e conselhos, Relatórios de viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único Dive Show no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar em nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS MÍDIAS SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem pretendem substituir o treinamento profissional de mergulho autônomo. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins informativos gerais e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado. 00:00 Introdução 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Especificações 09:40 Análise

Link do site Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.
00: 00 Introdução
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Desembalagem
03:51 Especificações
09:40 Revisão

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Análise da tocha umbilical OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Análise

Esta semana no podcast, guias de mergulho profissional nas Filipinas estão em maus lençóis após uma denúncia de que alguns estão aceitando pagamento para gravar nomes em corais, levando as autoridades a quadruplicar o dinheiro da recompensa por qualquer informação sobre os culpados. LL cool J disse recentemente ao Guardian que o tubarão anamatrônico em Deep Blue Sea quase o afogou. E um ex-mergulhador da Marinha decidiu se tornar o primeiro a nadar no canal da Mancha, de costas. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSSOS SITES Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias de Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Relatórios de Viagem Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O Único Show de Mergulho no Reino Unido Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para anunciar dentro de nossas marcas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SIGA-NOS NAS REDES SOCIAIS FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal. As informações neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam ser um substituto para o Treinamento SCUBA profissional. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo texto, gráficos, imagens e informações, contido neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um Instrutor de Mergulho qualificado.

Esta semana no podcast, guias de mergulho profissional nas Filipinas estão em maus lençóis após uma denúncia de que alguns estão aceitando pagamento para gravar nomes em corais, levando as autoridades a quadruplicar o dinheiro da recompensa por qualquer informação sobre os culpados. LL cool J disse recentemente ao Guardian que o tubarão anamatrônico em Deep Blue Sea quase o afogou. E um ex-mergulhador da Marinha decidiu se tornar o primeiro a nadar no canal da Mancha, de costas.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Torne-se um fã: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Compras de equipamentos: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOSSOS SITES

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Mergulho, Fotografia Subaquática, Dicas e Conselhos, Avaliações de Equipamentos de Mergulho
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, relatórios de viagens
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ O único show de mergulho no Reino Unido
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Para publicidade dentro de nossas marcas
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SIGA-NOS NA MÍDIA SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Temos parceria com https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com para todos os seus equipamentos essenciais. Considere usar o link de afiliado acima para apoiar o canal.

As informações contidas neste vídeo não pretendem nem implicam substituir o treinamento profissional de SCUBA. Todo o conteúdo, incluindo textos, gráficos, imagens e informações contidos neste vídeo é apenas para fins de informação geral e não substitui o treinamento de um instrutor de mergulho qualificado.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guias foram pagos para pichar corais #mergulho #notícias #podcast

Ver Mais... Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.

Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Neil: Passeio solo de mergulhador levou à descoberta de naufrágio na Cornualha
Patrick: Comparação de atualizações Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i
Raymond Spruance: O navio SS United States se tornará o maior recife artificial do mundo
Joann: Golfinho em cativeiro ‘jogado fora com água do banho’
A outra marca: Como prolongar a vida útil do seu equipamento de mergulho
Notícias recentes
Passeio solo de mergulhador levou à descoberta de naufrágio na Cornualha Passeio solo de mergulhador levou à descoberta de naufrágio na Cornualha
Datas da Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 anunciadas Datas da Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 anunciadas
Mergulhador negro Tudor é destaque em conversas sobre história Mergulhador negro Tudor é destaque em conversas sobre história
Voz mal ouvida jogou caçadores de naufrágios do submarino HMS Trooper por 25 anos Voz mal ouvida jogou caçadores de naufrágios do submarino HMS Trooper por 25 anos
Partes do corpo de mergulhadora são encontradas em tubarão Partes do corpo de mergulhadora são encontradas em tubarão
Monty Halls faz parceria com a HX para o projeto The Big Blue Bag Monty Halls faz parceria com a HX para o projeto The Big Blue Bag

Entre em contato

Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube

Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.

0
Adoraria seus pensamentos, por favor, comente.x