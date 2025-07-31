Assinaturas de revistas
Remova anúncios por £ 3/mês
Iniciar Sessão

Naufrágio protegido por Kent é 'o elo perdido'

Siga-nos no Google Notícias
Assine nosso Boletim Semanal
Mergulhador examinando um baú de madeira (MSDS Marine)
Mergulhador examinando um baú de madeira (MSDS Marine)

A diving survey of the 18th-century English warship Northumberland has revealed that features such as its timber decks, chests containing musket balls, and coiled rope have survived ‘remarkably’ well – thanks to being covered by sediment for many of their 320 years under water off the Kent coast.

The dives, the first in two years, were undertaken by licensee Dan Pascoe and contractor MSDS Marine in July 2024 but the findings are now being shared to promote a new documentary about the ship.

Treenails used to fasten wooden planking on the shipwreck (Pascoe Archaeology)
Treenails used to fasten wooden planking (Pascoe Archaeology)

A Northumberland has been a Protected Wreck Site since 1981, with diving subject to the authority of Historic England (HE), which put it on its Registro de Patrimônio em Risco em 2017.

The third-rate 70-gun warship was built in Bristol in 1679 as part of Samuel Pepys’ regeneration of the English Navy, but sank during the Great Storm of 26 November, 1703 on Goodwin Sands.

She was lost with three other warships, the Restoration, Stirling Castle and the still-missing Maria, from the fleet of the last Stuart monarch, Queen Anne.

Part of a gun carriage and a diver viewing the barrel of a gun (Pascoe Archaeology)
Part of a gun-carriage and a diver viewing the barrel of a gun (Pascoe Archaeology)
Diver at the muzzle-end of a gun (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
Diver at the muzzle-end of a gun (Michael Pitts / History Hit)

Alto risco

Despite the surprisingly good condition of organic materials on the wreck, shifting sands, strong currents and wood-boring sea creatures put the site at high risk of deterioration, says HE.

The ship’s remains cover a large area at depths of 15-20m and are heavily concreted, but more of its extensive hull structure is becoming exposed by the day, causing HE marine team-leader Paul Jeffery to describe the custodians’ work as “a race against time”.

A Northumberland is thought to be lying on its port side. Far more of the deck planks and frame remain than had previously been thought, and there is evidence of multiple decks. One of a number of chests remains sealed, its contents unknown. 

Exposed concreted wooden chest emerging from the wreck-site (MSDS Marine)
Exposed concreted wooden chest emerging from the wreck-site (MSDS Marine)
Well-preserved coil of cable-laid rope lying on a deck (MSDS Marine)
Well-preserved coil of cable-laid rope lying on a deck (MSDS Marine)

Seven iron cannon have been confirmed at the south-east end of the wreck-site, with six more to the north. Also present is part of a timber gun-carriage, swords, muskets and copper cauldrons.

Diver looking at weapons at the site (Pascoe Archaeology)
Diver looking at weapons at the site (Pascoe Archaeology)
Copper cauldron on the east side of a large concretion (Pascoe Archaeology)
Copper cauldron on one side of a large concretion (Pascoe Archaeology)

Momento crucial

"O Northumberland has the potential to be one of the best-preserved wooden warships in the UK,” says licensee Pascoe, a maritime archaeologist specialising in Royal Navy shipwrecks. “However, at 20m under water and nine miles offshore it is out of sight and mind to most people.” 

The dive-boat (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
The dive-boat (Michael Pitts / History Hit)
Dan Pascoe (left) with Dan Snow on the boat travelling to the site (History Hit)
Dan Pascoe (left) with Dan Snow on the boat travelling to the site (History Hit)

“Northumberland is da missing link,” says Snow. “Built roughly halfway between the Mary Rose e HMS Vitória, this wreck can fill in crucial details of shipbuilding and life at sea at that pivotal moment in our history. 

"Nós temos o Mary Rose, the ‘Tudor time-capsule’ – well, here’s a Stuart time-capsule to sit alongside it.” Shipwreck! Northumberland And The Great Storm airs tonight (31 July) to History Hit subscribers (£7.99 a month but with a 14-day free trial) and is to be distributed more widely later. 

Shipwreck! Northumberland And The Great Storm (History Hit)

Future work on the wreck-site could include dendrochronological sampling to learn more about the ship’s construction and help to confirm its identity.

Também na Divernet: SPOTLIT: LOCAIS HISTÓRICOS DE NAUFRÁGIO DA INGLATERRA, MERGULHADORES DE LONDRES DESCOBREM CANHÃO DE BRONZE DA DÉCADA DE 1650, VOLUNTEER WRECK-DIVERS ‘UNSUNG HEROES’ – BUT NEW BLOOD NEEDED, DIVERS FIND RUDDER THAT SANK HMS INVINCIBLE

Notícias recentes Episódio de podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
Link do site afiliado da SEAC: https://divernet.com/go/seac-homepage Visite nosso site para mais notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos e relatórios de viagem: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links importantes de afiliados para seguir 🔗 Ganhe 15% de desconto na oferta internacional de eSIM! Use o código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compre equipamentos de mergulho aqui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔Acesse nosso site para obter mais informações. Diversão. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Fique conectado conosco. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tópicos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site: https://divernet.com/ Site: https://godivingshow.com/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciais: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Vídeos sugeridos para você: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Sobre a Scuba Diver Magazine. Bem-vindo à Scuba Diver Magazine! Somos apaixonados por tudo relacionado ao mundo subaquático. Como uma revista de distribuição gratuita na Europa, Nova Zelândia e América do Norte, trazemos a você as últimas novidades em mergulho, desde destinos épicos de viagens de mergulho e avaliações honestas de equipamentos até conselhos de especialistas, notícias e histórias subaquáticas inspiradoras. Seja você um mergulhador experiente ou esteja apenas começando sua jornada subaquática, nosso conteúdo foi criado para mantê-lo informado, inspirado e pronto para o seu próximo mergulho. Entre, explore e mantenha-se conectado ao mundo do mergulho autônomo conosco! Junte-se a nós e nunca perca uma aventura! Para consultas comerciais, use as informações de contato abaixo: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Adora mergulho autônomo? Inscreva-se agora para receber dicas de viagem, avaliações de equipamentos, dicas de mergulho, mergulhos épicos, notícias sobre mergulho e histórias subaquáticas! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLjhsZjY0Zm9kOU9r

Fato de mergulho SEAC Sense #Unboxing #Review

Visite nosso site para mais notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos e relatórios de viagem: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links importantes de afiliados para seguir 🔗 Ganhe 15% de desconto na oferta internacional de eSIM! Use o código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compre equipamentos de mergulho aqui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔Acesse nosso site para obter mais informações. Diversão. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Fique conectado conosco. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tópicos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site: https://divernet.com/ Site: https://godivingshow.com/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciais: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Vídeos sugeridos para você: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Sobre a Scuba Diver Magazine. Bem-vindo à Scuba Diver Magazine! Somos apaixonados por tudo relacionado ao mundo subaquático. Como uma revista de distribuição gratuita na Europa, Nova Zelândia e América do Norte, trazemos a você as últimas novidades em mergulho, desde destinos épicos de viagens de mergulho e avaliações honestas de equipamentos até conselhos de especialistas, notícias e histórias subaquáticas inspiradoras. Seja você um mergulhador experiente ou esteja apenas começando sua jornada subaquática, nosso conteúdo foi criado para mantê-lo informado, inspirado e pronto para o seu próximo mergulho. Entre, explore e mantenha-se conectado ao mundo do mergulho autônomo conosco! Junte-se a nós e nunca perca uma aventura! Para consultas comerciais, use as informações de contato abaixo: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Adora mergulho autônomo? Inscreva-se agora para receber dicas de viagem, avaliações de equipamentos, dicas de mergulho, mergulhos épicos, notícias sobre mergulho e histórias subaquáticas! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLmxJbDJJZmlwb21F

A honestidade sobre o seu suprimento de ar é fundamental

Negligenciar seu equipamento de mergulho não é apenas descuido, é perigoso. Veja o que pode dar errado quando você não cuida do seu equipamento. #EquipamentoDeMergulho #SegurançaDoMergulho #VerificaçãoDeEquipamentos Visite nosso site para mais notícias sobre mergulho, fotografia subaquática, dicas e conselhos, além de relatos de viagem: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links importantes de afiliados para seguir 🔗 Ganhe 15% de desconto na oferta internacional de eSIM! Use o código: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Compre equipamentos de mergulho aqui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔Acesse nosso site para obter mais informações. Diversão. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Fique conectado conosco. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Tópicos: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site: https://divernet.com/ Site: https://godivingshow.com/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Para consultas comerciais: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Vídeos sugeridos para você: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Sobre a Scuba Diver Magazine. Bem-vindo à Scuba Diver Magazine! Somos apaixonados por tudo relacionado ao mundo subaquático. Como uma revista de distribuição gratuita na Europa, Nova Zelândia e América do Norte, trazemos a você as últimas novidades em mergulho, desde destinos épicos de viagens de mergulho e avaliações honestas de equipamentos até conselhos de especialistas, notícias e histórias subaquáticas inspiradoras. Seja você um mergulhador experiente ou esteja apenas começando sua jornada subaquática, nosso conteúdo foi criado para mantê-lo informado, inspirado e pronto para o seu próximo mergulho. Entre, explore e mantenha-se conectado ao mundo do mergulho autônomo conosco! Junte-se a nós e nunca perca uma aventura! Para consultas comerciais, use as informações de contato abaixo: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Adora mergulho autônomo? Inscreva-se agora para receber dicas de viagem, avaliações de equipamentos, dicas de mergulho, mergulhos épicos, notícias sobre mergulho e histórias subaquáticas! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLjgta1VqTmtIOTJJ

Trate bem o seu equipamento ou arrependa-se mais tarde

Subscrever

VAMOS MANTER CONTATO!

Receba um resumo semanal de todas as notícias e artigos da Divernet Máscara de mergulho
Não fazemos spam! Leia nosso política de privacidade para mais informações.
Subscrever
Receber por
convidado

0 Comentários
Mais votados
Recentes mais velho
Comentários em linha
Ver todos os comentários
Comentários Recentes
Tim Berry: Por que até mesmo os profissionais de mergulho devem ter cuidado com os CESAs
Pearse McGuinness: Três mergulhadores 'desmaiam simultaneamente' na Coreia
Fred A.: Melhores bolsas de mergulho para viagens de mergulho em 2025
Fred A.: Melhores reguladores de mergulho em 2025
Urs afundou: Instrutor de mergulho critica tanque tombado
Notícias recentes
Naufrágio protegido por Kent é 'o elo perdido' Naufrágio protegido por Kent é 'o elo perdido'
Explorer Ventures – Protegendo os corais, um mergulho de cada vez Explorer Ventures – Protegendo os corais, um mergulho de cada vez
Um guia de viagem para proteger os mares e recifes de Sabah Um guia de viagem para proteger os mares e recifes de Sabah
Tubarão-anjo avistado no oeste do País de Gales Tubarão-anjo avistado no oeste do País de Gales
Guia de mergulho em estado crítico após incidente com hélice de barco Guia de mergulho em estado crítico após incidente com hélice de barco
Cornwall entra no espírito da Semana Nacional da Marinha Cornwall entra no espírito da Semana Nacional da Marinha
Entre em contato
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos Tiktok
Imagens não atribuídas neste site são de propriedade do fotógrafo.
Contate a Revista DIVER para obter detalhes.
Facebook Twitter X Instagram Youtube Tópicos Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Todos os direitos reservados.
Assinaturas de presente
Assine por £ 3/mês