Mergulhadores recuperam artefatos do HMS Vanguard

Um mergulhador ilumina o nome Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Um sino e artefatos relacionados a armas do navio de guerra HMS da Primeira Guerra Mundial Vanguarda have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey foi realizado em 2023.

HMS Vanguarda foi um Dreadnought de 19,560 toneladas lançado em Barrow-in-Furness em 1909 e entrou em ação na Batalha de Jutlândia em 1916.

O encouraçado HMS Vanguard foi perdido em 1917 (Royal Navy)
Grande parte de sua carreira foi passada na patrulha do Mar do Norte, mas em 9 de julho de 1917, uma série de revista explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

O naufrágio, que jaz a 34 metros de profundidade, foi protegido como túmulo de guerra apenas em 1984, época em que já havia sido amplamente recuperado em busca de metais não ferrosos. As seções centrais foram recolhidas para sucata, embora outras, incluindo a proa e a popa, permanecessem intactas no fundo do mar.

HMS Vanguarda is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Janela de seis dias

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Husky, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Placa de campanha do Nilo da Vanguard (Pesquisa HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Placa de campanha do Nilo da Vanguard (Pesquisa HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Vanguarda.

Após a conservação pelo Museu Nacional da Marinha Real, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Museu Scapa Flow para exibição. O sino principal do navio pode ser visto no Museu da Doca em Barrow-in-Furness.

Sino do HMS Vanguard em exposição no Museu Barrow's Dock
Sino do HMS Vanguard em exposição no Museu Barrow's Dock

Os dreadnoughts da Marinha Real carregavam de três a cinco sinos. Além do sino do navio principal, provavelmente havia um sino no tombadilho, um na sala de máquinas e outros menores para cada um dos botes do navio e para a sala dos oficiais.

